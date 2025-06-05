"Don't Like Girls Who...": Another Unfiltered Comment From Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has stirred controversy once again with his remarks about women's clothing. Speaking at a public event in Indore, Mr Vijayvargiya said, "I don't like girls who wear skimpy clothes".

Referring to Western culture, the Urban Development Minister said, "In the West, a woman wearing fewer clothes is considered beautiful. I don't agree with that. Here in India, we consider a girl beautiful when she dresses well, wears jewelry, and adorns herself gracefully."

He made the remarks while drawing a comparison between short speeches and short dresses.

"There's a saying in Western countries that a woman who wears fewer clothes is considered very beautiful, just as a leader who speaks less is considered good. But I don't believe in that. I believe a woman is a form of the goddess. She should wear nice clothes. I don't find women in revealing clothes attractive," he said.

"Sometimes girls come to take selfies with me. I tell them - 'Beta, come in proper clothes next time, then we'll take a photo,'" he added.

This isn't the first time Mr Vijayvargiya has sparked backlash with his statements.

In 2022, attending a Hanuman Jayanti event in Indore, he had said: "I won't lie on Hanuman Jayanti... but girls these days wear such filthy clothes... We call women goddesses, but they don't appear that way... They look like Shurpanakha (a demoness from Hindu mythology). God has given you a beautiful body, at least wear decent clothes. Teach your children values".

