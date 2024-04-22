On Congress Complaint Against BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya, A Court Intervention

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed police to consider and take appropriate action in a complaint filed by a Congress leader against state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for an allegedly communal post on social media platform X two years ago.

A single bench of Justice Pranay Verma, in its order, asked the station house officer of Tilaknagar police station in Indore to consider the complaint filed by the petitioner and take appropriate action within 90 days.

The HC, in its order of April 16, further said the writ petition filed by Congress leader Aminul Khan Suri stands disposed of "without expressing any opinion on merits".

The result of scrutiny of complaint and action taken shall be conveyed to the petitioner, it added.

As per the petitioner, no action was taken by police on his complaint filed on April 16, 2022 seeking criminal prosecution of Mr Vijayvargiya, who was former BJP general secretary in charge for West Bengal.

Suri, who submitted the certified copy of the court's order to Tilak Nagar police station on Monday, later told reporters Mr Vijayvargiya had posted a "communal and inflammatory" message along with a video on X on April 14, 2020.

Mr Vijayvargiya had posted a video of Telangana and had claimed it was of Khargone in MP, Suri alleged.

Curfew was imposed in Khargone on April 10, 2022 after communal violence during a Ram Navami procession. It was lifted after 24 days.

"A First Information Report should be registered immediately against Mr Vijayvargiya under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act," Suri said.

