Madhya Pradesh Minister's 'Abusive' Call Sparks Row, She Says 'Out Of Context'

A Madhya Pradesh minister found herself at the centre of controversy when a video allegedly showed her using abusive language during a phone conversation. In the clip, the minister can be heard saying, “Jekha jekha moti chadhi hai hum okha kacharbo karb,” which loosely translates to, “Those whose arrogance has risen will be crushed.”

The incident allegedly occurred in Baidhan, where Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Radha Singh had arrived to attend the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebrations. As she stepped out of her car, she was seen talking on the phone, and it was during this moment that the purported remark was recorded.

The video went viral on social media, making the the minister's comments become the dominant talking point in the region.

The video emerged just a day after another controversy involving the minister. During Minister-in-Charge Sampatiya Uikey's visit, journalists attempted to ask questions, but instead of responding, Singh allegedly had them pushed out of the venue. The incident triggered strong protests from the local media.

Singh dismissed the allegations, calling it a private family conversation taken out of context. “I was angry with my son and speaking to him. It is being circulated with the wrong interpretation,” she said.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said BJP leaders and ministers had become “arrogant after grabbing power,” and alleged that this arrogance was leading them to “distort linguistic decorum and history.” He cited Singh and former minister Inder Singh Parmar as examples of this growing trend.

A few months ago, during a review meeting at the Collectorate, Singh sparked debate by declaring that even if the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated departmental projects, the inauguration would not be considered valid unless carried out in person by the local MP or MLA. “The inauguration ceremony will have to be rescheduled,” she had said, drawing criticism for undermining the CM's authority.