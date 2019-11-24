'Congress Cards Yet To Be...': Madhya Pradesh Minister On Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma said there will be a transformation in Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday promised big changes in the days ahead that will transform the political situation in Maharashtra after Congress plays its trump cards.

"Congress trump cards are yet to be played out. There will be a transformation in Maharashtra in the coming four days. The Congress MLAs will be safe (from poaching) under Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh," Mr Verma told reporters in Bhopal

Accusing BJP of playing the politics of fear, Mr Verma said Ajit Pawar and other NCP leader were being manipulated.

"Devendra Fadnavis earlier used to say that Ajit Pawar will be sent to jail, he is now being treated as their own despite corruption charges against him. There is a fear of Enforcement Directorate among Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel and the BJP is using it to play the politics of fear," he said.

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

The sudden and dramatic developments came when talks between

the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had seemingly reached the final stage.

