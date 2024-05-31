Sword In Hand, Man Tries To Kidnap Woman He Raped From Her Wedding

An attempt to kidnap a 22-year-old woman during her wedding has shockwaves in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar. The main accused, identified as Kalu alias Salim Khan allegedly raped the woman, defamed her with a video and later attacked her family when she was marrying another man.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when Kalu, along with accomplices Jodha, Sameer, and Shahrukh, stormed the woman's house. When she protested, they assaulted her family, breaking her father's leg and her brother's arm. Her mother was also brutally beaten. The attackers, waving swords and iron rods, dragged the woman out of her house.

As the family and the woman screamed for help, a crowd gathered. Initially, the accused threatened the onlookers but fled the scene as the crowd grew larger, leaving the woman behind. During the chaos, the accused also threatened both the woman's family and the family of the man she was engaged to.

The police were initially reluctant to register the case. It was only after intervention from workers of a local Hindu outfit late on Wednesday night that the police registered cases based on complaints from both the woman and her father.