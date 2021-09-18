Madhya Pradesh Man, Set On Fire By Woman's Family Over Relationship, Dies; 4 Arrested: Police

The incident occurred at in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district late on Thursday night (Representational)

A 25-year-old-man was burnt to death allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in love with at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said today.

The incident occurred at in Sagar district late on Thursday night and four members of the woman's family have been arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.

The 23-year-old woman with whom the man was in a relationship, also suffered burn injuries. She claimed that the man accidentally caught fire in a bid to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her place, while her family members tried to rescue both of them, the senior police officer said.

The man died during treatment at a local hospital on Friday. In his dying declaration, he alleged that he had got a call on Thursday night and he was asked to visit the woman's house for a meeting. He said that when he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, the Superintendent of Police said.

Later, when the man's family members got information about the incident, they took him to the hospital, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against the four accused and further investigation is being carried out, the senior police official said.

The family members of the man blocked the Sagar-Bina road on Friday evening demanding that the house of the woman's family be demolished. However, they called off the protest after an assurance from Madhya Pradesh's Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh.



