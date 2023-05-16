Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Son, 7, After Dispute With Second wife: Cops

A man allegedly killed his 7-year-old son, police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his 7-year-old son allegedly after a dispute with his second wife in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Limbodi locality under Tejaji Nagar police station limits in the district. The child was identified as Prateek Munde.

The accused man has been identified as Shashipal Munde (26) and the police are searching for him.

Prateek's uncle Rajesh Munde (elder father) said, "Mother of my nephew, Prateek Munde, passed away a few years ago. After which Prateek's father Shashipal Munde had married another woman. The woman used to have a dispute with Shashipal regarding Prateek."

"On Monday morning, the grandmother saw Prateek in an unconscious state, after which we took him to the hospital where the doctors declared Prateek brought dead. Prateek was killed by his father Shashipal," Rajesh Munde claimed.

On the other hand, NS Tanwar, a sub-inspector with Tejaji Nagar police, said, "In the preliminary investigation, it came to notice that Prateek died due to beating and strangulation. The relatives said in their statement that Prateek was murdered by his father, Shashipal."

Based on the statements of the relatives, the police registered a case into the matter and launched a search to arrest the accused father, Tanwar added.

Notably, Tejaji Nagar police have appealed to locals of the area to inform on getting any information about the accused.

