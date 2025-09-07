Man Killed By Third Wife. Her Sister, Who Was His Second Wife, Found Body

A man's body, bound in sacks and blankets, was found in a well in a Madhya Pradesh village. What looked like a routine murder case soon unfolded into a tale of betrayal and conspiracy.

The incident took place in Anuppur district's Sakaria village. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Bhaiyalal Rajak, a man whose personal life was as complicated as the crime that ended it. Bhaiyalal had been married three times. His first wife had left him. His second wife, Guddi Bai, bore no children. Seeking heirs, Bhaiyalal went on to marry Guddi's younger sister Munni, also known as Vimla. With Munni, he finally had two children. But hidden behind this fragile arrangement was a dangerous secret: Munni's affair with local property dealer Narayan Das Kushwaha.

According to the police, Munni and Lallu's (Narayan Das) illicit relationship had grown so intense that the two began plotting Bhaiyalal's murder to clear their path. Lallu roped in a 25-year-old labourer, Dheeraj Kol, to execute the crime.

On the night of August 30, when Bhaiyalal lay asleep on a cot in his under-construction home, the killers struck. Around 2 am, Lallu and Dheeraj crept in and smashed Bhaiyalal's skull with an iron rod, killing him instantly. His body was then wrapped in a sack and blanket, tied with ropes and sarees, and dumped into the village well.

But fate had other plans. The very next morning, it was Guddi Bai, the second wife, who noticed something floating in the well. The horrifying sight of her husband's body, bound and discarded, sent the village into panic. Police were called in, the well was drained, and not only Bhaiyalal's body but also his mobile phone was recovered from the depths.

A postmortem confirmed that Bhaiyalal had died of severe head injuries.

Within 36 hours, the Kotwali police cracked the case. Superintendent of Police Moti Ur Rehman briefed the media, "The body of the victim Bhaiyalal Rajak was found tied with sacks in a well. He had three marriages. The third wife, Munni alias Vimla Rajak, was in an illicit relationship with Narayan Das Kushwaha alias Lallu. Along with labourer Dheeraj Kol, they killed him by hitting him with a rod and threw the body into the well. The mobile phone was also recovered."

All three accused Munni, Lallu, and Dheeraj have since been arrested and remanded in police custody.