Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Allegedly Forcing Wife To Drink Urine

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused (Representational)

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore has accused her husband of forcing her to drink urine and physically assaulting her. This comes days after a man was arrested in the state for urinating on a tribal man.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

"He beat me and made me drink urine. I want justice. I have suffered a lot in the past but have never complained. Once he even tried to set me on fire by pouring kerosene but I didn't say anything. I did not tell anyone until today. However, this incident has hurt my self-esteem," the woman said.

"If no one will hear my plea then I will talk to the Chief Minister and seek justice," she added.

"The woman submitted a complaint that her husband had assaulted her and also made videos of the incident. Acting on the complaint a case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the accused arrested," Pooja Rajput, the police station in-charge, said.

Further investigation is underway.