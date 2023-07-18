Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Allegedly Forcing Wife To Drink Urine

In her complaint, the woman blamed her husband of beating her and forcing her to drink urine.

The police have registered a case and arrested the accused (Representational)

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh:

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore has accused her husband of forcing her to drink urine and physically assaulting her. This comes days after a man was arrested in the state for urinating on a tribal man.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

"He beat me and made me drink urine. I want justice. I have suffered a lot in the past but have never complained. Once he even tried to set me on fire by pouring kerosene but I didn't say anything. I did not tell anyone until today. However, this incident has hurt my self-esteem," the woman said.

"If no one will hear my plea then I will talk to the Chief Minister and seek justice," she added.

"The woman submitted a complaint that her husband had assaulted her and also made videos of the incident. Acting on the complaint a case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the accused arrested," Pooja Rajput, the police station in-charge, said.

Further investigation is underway.

