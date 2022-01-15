Watch: Indore Woman Beaten Up, Veggie Cart Overturned Over Parking Fight

A doctor called his staff from his clinic and got the mother and son beaten up.

The video of a group of men assaulting a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions especially given that the main accused is a doctor.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday evening, where the doctor got into a fight with the vegetable vendor and had her cart of potatoes and onions overturned.

Dwarka Bai and her son Raju, who sell vegetables, were seen being beaten up mercilessly by a group of men.

Witnesses say the only fault of the woman and her son was that they asked the doctor to move his car that he had parked in front of their pushcart.

Fuming over the argument, the doctor called his staff from his clinic and got the mother and son beaten up.

They then turned the cart over, sending the potatoes and onions rolling down the road.

The incident comes just days after a similar case sparked a furore in Bhopal.

A woman professor attacked a fruit vendor, smashing his papayas on the road, apparently because the cart had grazed her car.