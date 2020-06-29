Madhya Pradesh Governor On Critical Care Ventilator Support, Says Doctor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was admitted to the hospital on June 11. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow earlier this month with breathing problems and fever, was put on critical care ventilator support today, a senior doctor said.

Medanta Hospital's Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said Mr Tandon, 85, is stable.

"Because of prolong illness, multiple comorbidities and neuro-muscular weakness he could not tolerate the Bi-PEP ventilator, and he is again shifted to critical care ventilator through tracheostomy," Mr Kapoor said in a medical bulletin.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to insert a tube into the windpipe.

Mr Tandon was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in absence of Mr Tandon, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.