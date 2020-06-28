UP Governor Anandiben Patel Gets Additional Madhya Pradesh Charge

Anandiben Patel was appointed the Governor of Uttar Pradesh last year (File)

President Ram Nath Kovind has assigned Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in the absence of Governor Lal Ji Tandon, who has taken ill and has been in a hospital, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh to discharge the functions of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, during the absence on leave of Shri Lal Ji Tandon, Governor of Madhya Pradesh," the statement said.

Mr Tandon, 85, was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever, news agency PTI reported. He tested negative for COVID-19.

The hospital on Saturday said Mr Tandon's health was showing improvement but he was on ventilator support.

"There is continuous improvement in the condition of the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Lal Ji Tandon. He interacted with family members and colleagues but he is still on ventilator support," the Medanta hospital had said in a statement.

"Team of medical experts at Medanta-Lucknow is tirelessly working for best medical treatment," it added.

Anandiben Patel, former chief minister of Gujarat, was appointed as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh last year. She was the Madhya Pradesh Governor before that.

With inputs from ANI