Madhya Pradesh 'Godman' Threatens To Kill Himself Over Cow Protection Job

Acharya Devmurari Bapu had campaigned for the Congress in the assembly polls last year (File)

A self-styled godman has threatened to commit suicide outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's house in Bhopal on Monday if he is not appointed as the chairman of the state's Cow Protection Board.

Acharya Devmurari Bapu-- who had campaigned for the Congress in the state's assembly election last year-- said on Sunday that the party received support from many religious leaders but it has given key responsibilities only to a few people after coming to power.

"It's been eight months since the Kamal Nath government came to power in Madhya Pradesh. Many Hindu religious leaders like me worked proactively for that. At the behest of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, I campaigned extensively against the BJP in 15 districts of the state. But after coming to power, the Kamal Nath government gave prized responsibilities only to two Hindu religious leaders-- Computer Baba and Swami Subodhanand," he said.

"The government forgot how I worked for the Congress's return to power in MP. I met CM Kamal Nath in Bhopal on August 12 and set August 15 as the deadline for appointing me as the chairman of the Cow Protection Board, but he didn't fulfill the demand, leaving me with no option but to kill self outside his house on Monday," he added.

The "godman" has also demanded the 'Y' category security status, claiming there is a threat to his life from the BJP.

The Kamal Nath government had appointed Computer Baba as the chairman of the Maa Narmada-Kshipra-Madakini River Trust. Compute Baba had proactively campaigned for the Congress in recent elections.

