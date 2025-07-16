India To Get 3 Apache Helicopters Next Week, To Be Deployed On Pak Border

In a big boost to the army's offensive capability and reconnaissance operations, India is set to receive the first consignment of long-awaited Apache attack helicopters from the United States on July 21. According to sources associated with defence and security establishments, the helicopters will be deployed on the Pakistan border.

Also known as the 'tanks in the air', the AH-64Es advanced attack helicopters will land at the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Hindon Air Force Station.

This comes over 15 months after the army raised its first Apache squadron in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. However, the deployment of the helicopters kept getting postponed due to the disruption in the supply chain and rapid changes in the global geopolitical situation. Two squadrons of the Indian Air Force are already active - one in Pathankot and the other in Jorhat.

Previously, the Indian Air Force had purchased 22 Apache helicopters under a deal with the US government and Boeing in 2015. The US completed delivery of all 22 Apache attack helicopters to the IAF in July 2020. Later in the year, when US President Donald Trump (during his first term) visited India, New Delhi signed a deal worth $600 million to buy six Apache helicopters. Under this, the first consignment was to be delivered to India between May and June 2024. However, the deployment was delayed.

In 2023, the Indian Army got its first AH-64 Apache helicopter delivered from Hyderabad's Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Boeing.

Apache helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art targeting systems that provide accurate data on the target in all weather conditions. They also have night vision navigation systems, which will make the offensive capabilities of the army even more effective. Additionally, they also include the latest communication, navigation, sensor, and weapon systems.

The Apache helicopters can be used not only to attack, but also in security, reconnaissance, and peace operations.