Buckets In Hand, Girls Walk 4 Km In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh For Toilet

It's an everyday affair for the girls of Madhya Pradesh village to walk 4 km for their basic need.

For the basic need of using a toilet, young girls from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, 250 km from state capital Bhopal, have to walk daily for about four kilometres. With buckets in their hand, they travel the distance with their school teacher and other staff workers. The culprit being acute water crisis in their area."As there is a water crisis in the area, me and my friends along with our teacher walk four kilometres to-and-fro every day to use the toilet," a student said.Despite two borewells in the region, the girls face have to face hardship as the water in them dried up due to intense heat conditions at the beginning of the season."The borewell goes dry every season, but we get water through the tanker. This time, we did not even have that," said the warden of the hostel.Taking cognizance of the issue, the collector of the district said that they have informed the matter to the higher authority, but are yet to receive any help from them."There is water shortage and we are trying to solve it. We have informed the authority, soon some solution would be found out," said the collector.Similar story plays at Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town where villagers have to toil several kilometers to fetch drinking water. Women of the village walk five km every day through forest road to collect water. The schemes launched by both the Central and the State governments have failed to reach them. Acute water shortage has also hit Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, around 300 km from Bhubaneswar, and women have to travel to far off places.

The area has been facing acute drinking water crisis for the last few days. While the wells in the localities have gone dry, the stand posts also do not provide water, locals had told news agency ANI.



In Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon village, around 70 km from state capital Raipur, villagers toil 5-6 km daily to fetch drinking water as acute water crisis hits many state districts as borewells dry up due to increase in temperature.

Ground water level has also dipped in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram as intense heat condition prevails.



