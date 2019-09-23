Madhya Pradesh Flood Victims To Be Compensated By October 15: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said businessmen and farmers, too, would be compensated for the losses.

The Madhya Pradesh government will compensate all flood victims by October 15 and the financial assistance will reach their doorstep, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday.

"The state machinery would come to their doorstep with the financial help," Mr Nath declared.

He made these statements while meeting people at a flood relief camp at Rampura village, the worst hit by the recent deluge in Neemuch district.

Businessmen and farmers, too, would be compensated for the losses they have suffered in heavy rains and subsequent floods, he added.

"Right now we are evaluating the losses caused by floods. Without waiting for the Centre's financial help, the government has already stared disbursing compensation since September 22 and the succor would reach each and every affected person by October 15," he added.

He said roads, bridges, buildings and others structures damaged by the floods would be repaired.

According to an initial assessment, floods have caused financial loss to the tune of around Rs 12,000 crore and affected about 22 lakh farmers, an official said last week.

A five-member central team was in the state last week to assess the flood damage. The state government has sought financial help from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The central team was told that 36 of the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh have suffered losses due to heavy rains and floods, which claimed 225 lives, the official had said.

