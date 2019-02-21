Madhya Pradesh Farmers To Be Debt-Free In 15 Days, Says Chief Minister

Kamal Nath said farmers whose crops were destroyed in the recent hailstorm will be compensated. (FILE)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said loans of 25-30 lakh farmers in the state will be completely waived off in another 15 days.

Responding to queries on farm loan waiver issue from the opposition benches in the Assembly, he assured the House that in another fortnight's time, the farmers would themselves confirm that they had become debt-free.

"Besides, the government will also pay compensation to the farmers whose crops were destroyed in the recent hailstorm," the Chief Minister said.

He said that waiver of farm loans was part of the Congress party's election manifesto. "That's why, we came up with a well-structured plan to fulfil our promise to the farmers. Loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off. Loan waiver is for real ... it's a reality."

The government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on account of waiver of loans.