Man Who Settled In US Using Fake Passport Held In Madhya Pradesh

"On the basis of that fake passport, he entered America in the 1990s to work in Texas, where he later settled down," he added.
According to Mr Singh, during his interrogation the accused told them that he has become a US citizen.
"Police are investigating that...We are also contacting the US Embassy as well as Hyderbad Passport Office from where he fraudulently obtained the fake passport," Mr Singh said.
After settling down in the US, Khairani visited India four to five times. During these visits he met his relatives in Surat, Ahmedabad and Anand in Gujarat, the officer said.
Khairani had married a daughter of a Hyderabad-based businessman in 1986 and later went to the US with his father-in-law. "His brother-in-law had been living in America before that," the ASP said.
CommentsPolice suspect that Khairani went to the US with the help of a human-trafficking gang.
Further investigation is on, he said.