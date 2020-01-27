Congress Leader Files Case Against Colleague For Assault At Republic Day Event In Indore

Devendra Singh Yadav lodged an FIR against Chandu Kunjir for abusing him.

Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav on Sunday lodged an FIR against his party colleague Chandu Kunjir for allegedly abusing and slapping him during a Republic Day event.

Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entered into a brawl ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at the party headquarters in Indore on Sunday.

They were later separated and calmed down with the help of police.

However, the matter once again came up when Devendra Singh Yadav filed a police complaint against his party colleague.

In the FIR, Mr Yadav accused Mr Kunjir of abusing and slapping him.

"I, along with other workers, was taking care of the arrangements at the party headquarters before the arrival of Chief Minister for the flag hoisting. Only a few leaders were allowed to be near the spot where the CM was supposed to do the flag-hoisting," Mr Yadav told reporters in Indore.

"Kunjir, however, along with a few other anti-social elements tried to enter the area and upon being stopped abused and physically assaulted me," he said.

"I have registered a case regarding the same with the police and will also write to the party leadership demanding strict action against him," he added.