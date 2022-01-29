Congress Demands Apology From Madhya Pradesh Minister Over 'Fake Father, Fake Chacha' Facebook Post

Madhya Pradesh Congress demanded an apology from state higher education minister Mohan Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday demanded an apology from state higher education minister Mohan Yadav for reportedly uploading a Facebook post about "country's fake father and fake chacha" not being part of the recent Republic Day parade, an apparent reference to Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta claimed Mr Yadav's Facebook post, which has been removed since, said, "Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were there in the parade of the Republic Day. Neither the country's fake father nor the fake chacha were there... Nor the iron lady, nor the inventor of the computer were there."

"The parade had tableaux of Kashi Vishwanath and Vaishno Devi. It was a scene of Sanatan Culture. My country is truly changing and coming out from the clutches of the slaves of the Britishers, my country is truly turning Independent # Jai_Hind, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata ki Jai," Mr Gupta said quoting the now deleted post by Mr Yadav.

Mr Gupta said it is not expected from the political heirs of a man who took Rs 60 from the British as pension to respect Independence.

"Why will those people who stood witness against the great freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and dissuaded countrymen from joining Subhash Chandra Bose's army (INA) respect Independence? But we won't let them prevail. We are not going to sit quietly until RSS ideologue Yadav apologizes," Mr Gupta said.

If Mr Yadav does not apologize, then he must be sacked from the MP cabinet, Mr Gupta added.

Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress was averse to the post as it mainly has praises for Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and Sanatan Dharma, which were against the opposition party's appeasement politics.