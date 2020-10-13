Shivraj Singh Chouhan 'Acts' Better Than Bollywood Actors, Says Kamal Nath

The BJP and Congress are engaged in a bitter fight ahead of bypolls for assembly seats on November 3.

Congress leader Kamal Nath said the way Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan acts, even Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan will "feel the heat."

At a bypoll campaign rally in Bamori in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh today, Mr Nath said: "Earlier he was known as Mama. But the way he acts, even actors like Salman and Shahrukh will feel the heat. If he (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) goes to Mumbai, these superstars will be in his shadow," Nath said.

Mr Nath was campaigning for BJP-turned-Congressman KL Agrawal who is taking on Congressman-turned-BJP leader Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

He said his government of 15 months had waived off loans of farmers, taken to task food and milk adulterators and capped power bills for several sections of society to Rs 100.

However, he said, the BJP conspired to bring down his government and exhorted the electorate to teach the ruling party a lesson in the bypolls.

The senior Congress leader also assured guest teachers that they would be provided employment.