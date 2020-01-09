Didn't Fight For Freedom But Preaching Nationalism: Kamal Nath Blasts BJP

Modiji should tell one name from his party who was a part of India's freedom struggle: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday accused the BJP of diverting the attention of people from real issues and said "no one from the party took part in the freedom struggle" but it was giving lessons in nationalism.

Speaking at the Congress Seva Dal training session programme, Kamal Nath said country's culture was under attack.

He also attacked the government over the manner in which the National Population Register exercise was sought to be conducted.

"Today, our culture is being attacked. They talk about the National Register of Citizens. When you will go to register your name, you will be asked your religion. If you say you are Hindu, you will be asked to prove it. You should know BJP politics in last six-seven years. They divert attention. Have you heard PM Modi talking about farmers and women? Will they teach Seva Dal lesson of nationalism?" he asked.

"Modiji should tell one name from his party who was a part of India's freedom struggle. If not, name any of your relative who participated in the independence movement. There was no one from his party who was part of freedom struggle and they are teaching the lesson of nationalism to the Congress," the Chief Minister said.