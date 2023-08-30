Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Allocates Portfolios To 3 New Ministers

Assembly polls in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are due later this year. (File)

Four days after expanding his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday allocated portfolios to the three new ministers.

Newly inducted minister Rajendra Shukla has been given the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Public Relations departments, an official said.

Gauri Shankar Bisen has got the Narmada Valley Development department, while Rahul Lodhi has been allocated Kutir and Gramodyog and Forest departments, the official added.

With the induction of three more ministers, the strength of the cabinet has risen to 34. Now, only one vacancy is left in the cabinet.

Assembly polls in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)