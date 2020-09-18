Kamal Nath Holds Road Show In Jyotiraditya Scindia's Bastion Gwalior Ahead Of Bypolls

Kamal Nath said history will be made in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the bypolls

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday led a well-attended road show in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior region, a stronghold of former colleague-turned-BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sixteen Assembly seats in the region are among the 28 that will require bypolls, though no date has been fixed for them.

Kamal Nath's government fell in March after Jyotiraditya Scindia jumped ship and 22 of his loyalist MLAs resigned from the 230-member Assembly and followed him into the BJP.

The 14-kilometre road show began from Airport Road and ended at the memorial of Rani Laxmibai.

Addressing people lined along the roads, Kamal Nath said history will be made in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the bypolls.

