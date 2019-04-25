Bodies Of 2 Minor Girls Found Hanging In Madhya Pradesh

The girls were found hanging 500 metres from their village, said police.

Bodies of two minor girls were found hanging from a tree in a Madhya Pradesh village in Chitrakoot district on Wednesday.

Chitrakoot senior police officer Manoj Jha said the cause of death could not be found and the deaths appear to be a case of suicide.

"Prima facie it looks like they have tried to kill themselves by hanging," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"The girls used to work together. They left their home around 1 PM with ropes and were found hanging from the tree around 4 PM at the place which is around 500 meters away from the village," said the police officer.

Further action will depend on the post-mortem report, police said.

"We quizzed the family members but the reason for death could not be found," the officer said.

