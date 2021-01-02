Bird Flu Virus Detected In Dead Crows In Indore

Authorities launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in area (Representational)

Bird flu virus has been detected in around 50 crows whose carcasses were found in the city three days ago, putting the authorities on alert, a civic health official said on Friday.

The authorities have now launched a drive to identify those with suspected flu symptoms in the area.

"Nearly fifty crows were found dead on the campus of Daly College on Tuesday. Some of the carcasses were sent for tests to Bhopal. They were found to be carrying the H5N8 virus," Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria told PTI.

A survey is being conducted to trace those with cold, cough and fever in the radius of five kilometers in the plush Residency Area where the college is situated, she said.

Suspected patients' swab samples will be tested, she added.

Pramod Sharma, deputy director of Indore veterinary service, said that on Friday 20 more crows were found dead on Daly College's premises.

The test results of these carcasses were awaited.

Indore district has already been affected worst by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.