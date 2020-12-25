'Will Bury You': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Warning For Gangsters

Shivraj Singh Chouhan says good governance is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh now. (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today issued a warned to those involved in illegal activities in the state, saying he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don't leave the state.

Mr Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known," he said, warning mafias and others involved in illegal activities.

Good governance, which means a regime where people don't face any trouble, is prevailing in Madhya Pradesh now, Mr Chouhan said.

Speaking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's online interaction with farmers nationwide, Mr Chouhan said he won't spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.