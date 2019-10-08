Lynching A 'Western Construct', Don't Use To Defame India: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called lynching a "Western construct"

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today described lynching as a "Western construct" and claimed that usage of the term amount to "defaming the country". Speaking at a Dusshera event in Maharashtra, he also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their role in withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, alleging that "vested interests did not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant".

"Branding some incidents of social violence as 'lynching' are actually meant to defame our country, Hindu society and create fear among some communities. Lynching is alien to Bharat and actually has its references elsewhere," he said at an RSS event organised on the occasion of Dusshera.

"Lynching itself is a Western construct. It is not the word from Indian ethos. Its origin is from a story in a separate religious text. Don't impose such terms on Indians," he claimed.

The RSS chief's comment comes after a first information report (FIR) was filed in Bihar last week against the 49 authors of an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, who wrote to protest growing incidents of mob killing in the country that claimed the lives of Dalits, Muslims and other minorities.

The open letter, written in July, came after a spate of mob killings and lynching that included the death of Tabrez Ansari, 24, in Jharkhand in June.

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat voiced his displeasure against such incidents and urged citizens of the country to live in harmony, claiming that RSS volunteers ('swayamsevaks') are "brought up with that 'sanskaar' (value)".

Mr Bhagwat's speech also included references to Article 370 and "vested interests" both within and outside the country that were opposed to its development.

"There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who don't want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests...such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant," the RSS chief said.

With input from ANI, PTI

