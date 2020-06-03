Ludhiana Police Official Caught While Accepting Bribe Of ₹28,000

The vigilance team laid a trap and the accused official was arrested. (Representational)

An assistant sub-inspector was allegedly caught red handed while accepting a bribe of ₹28,000 for registering a case from a complainant, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said today.

Complainant Shamsher Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district, had accused ASI Gurjeet Singh of demanding ₹70,000 for registering a case against those who had beaten up his daughter, as per an official release.

The official, posted at a police station in Ludhiana, had struck a deal of ₹58,000. The complainant paid ₹30,000 initially, as per the release.

The vigilance team laid a trap and the accused official was arrested while accepting the bribe of the rest of the amount from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the official at the Vigilance Bureau police station Ludhiana.