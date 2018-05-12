For Inserting Pressure Pump In Minor's Rectum, Ludhiana Man Given Life Sentence District Attorney Ravinder Abrol said Aman Kumar's mother in her police complaint had stated that her youngest son worked as a helper at the workshop owned by Sartaj Kaur.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT The minor's mother in her complaint stated that her youngest son worked as a helper (Representational) Ludhiana: A court in Ludhiana sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for the death of a 16-year-boy at a workshop where he worked. Kashmir Singh, a resident of Vishvakarma colony, was convicted by Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Kaur Virk of taking the minor boy's life by inserting an air pressure pipe in his rectum in May last year.



The court also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict and turned down his plea for leniency.



District Attorney Ravinder Abrol said the minor boy's mother in her police complaint had stated that her youngest son worked as a helper at the workshop owned by Sartaj Kaur.



When Aman's clothes got wet and he was drying those in front of a machine, Kashmir Singh got angry on noticing him do so. He put a pressure air pipe in the private parts of Aman, which led to deterioration of his medical condition, resulting in his death.



A case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Singh at Dugri police station.



A court in Ludhiana sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for the death of a 16-year-boy at a workshop where he worked. Kashmir Singh, a resident of Vishvakarma colony, was convicted by Additional Session Judge Jagdeep Kaur Virk of taking the minor boy's life by inserting an air pressure pipe in his rectum in May last year.The court also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict and turned down his plea for leniency.District Attorney Ravinder Abrol said the minor boy's mother in her police complaint had stated that her youngest son worked as a helper at the workshop owned by Sartaj Kaur. When Aman's clothes got wet and he was drying those in front of a machine, Kashmir Singh got angry on noticing him do so. He put a pressure air pipe in the private parts of Aman, which led to deterioration of his medical condition, resulting in his death.A case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Singh at Dugri police station. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter