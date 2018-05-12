For Inserting Pressure Pump In Minor's Rectum, Ludhiana Man Given Life Sentence

The court also slapped a fine of Rs two lakh on the convict and turned down his plea for leniency.
District Attorney Ravinder Abrol said the minor boy's mother in her police complaint had stated that her youngest son worked as a helper at the workshop owned by Sartaj Kaur.
When Aman's clothes got wet and he was drying those in front of a machine, Kashmir Singh got angry on noticing him do so. He put a pressure air pipe in the private parts of Aman, which led to deterioration of his medical condition, resulting in his death.
A case under Section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Singh at Dugri police station.