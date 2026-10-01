"Lucky": What flydubai Indian Pilot Once Said About Having Doctors On Flight

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was stabbed while trying to stop his co-pilot during a mid-air hijacking, had spoken about pilot safety and the importance of having a doctor on board a flight in a podcast last year.

In a podcast recorded last year, Machchhar was asked about the importance of having a doctor on board a flight, especially when a pilot faces a medical emergency.

"When we are up there and if something happens, you know who's gonna save you? You'll be lucky enough to have a doctor on board," he said.

Machchhar explained that cabin crew were also trained to help in emergencies. "They are trained to... I'm not saying they are trained to do surgeries and stuff, but then they can save your life," he added.

In the same conversation, Machchhar was asked what gave a pilot a bigger high - a smooth landing or arriving on time. "None. Safe," he said, adding "You don't have to think about on time. They've hired other people to take care of that."

He said his priority was always to get the aircraft safely to the right place. "A positive landing. Safe landing where I'm supposed to land. If it turns out smooth, perfect," he added.

Machchhar was the captain of flydubai Flight FZ 1073, which was flying from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday with 174 passengers, including 27 children, when the co-pilot allegedly tried to sabotage the aircraft's systems in mid-air.

Machchhar tried to stop him but was stabbed during the struggle. The aircraft then dropped more than 17,400 feet in about two minutes as the fight continued in the cockpit. A crew member and a passenger managed to enter the cockpit and subdue the suspect.

The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely. All passengers were reported safe.