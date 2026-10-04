Lucknow Man Electrocutes Drinking Partner To Steal Rs 2,250 From His Pocket

A man in Lucknow allegedly electrocuted his friend because he wanted to steal Rs 2,250 from his pocket.

The accused, Birju, drank alcohol with his friend Sachin, who lost consciousness due to excessive consumption. Taking advantage of his friend's condition, the man allegedly electrocuted the victim and stole the money after he died. He then dumped the body outside someone else's house to throw the police off his trail.

According to the police, Birju and Sachin were friends and often drank together.

On September 28, Sachin told Birju he needed some money. Birju said he didn't have any, after which Sachin mortgaged his motorcycle to someone.

According to the police, the two used the money to buy liquor and drank in Birju's room.

The accused told the police that Sachin had some money left. To get the money, he planned his murder.

By dumping the body outside someone else's house, the accused wanted to pass the crime off as an accidental death.

The murder came to light after the police examined scores of CCTV footage. They arrested Birju on October 2.

They have recovered an electrical wire, a cooler, and Rs 2,250 from the accused.

The accused has been arrested.