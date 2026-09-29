LPG-Aadhaar Biometric Authentication: 7 FAQs Answered Before October 1

The month of October will see several changes in key financial sectors along with prices of certain category of goods. Another important change coming into effect is the mandatory biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) for getting subsidised LPG gas refill. The deadline is September 30, failing which the consumers will get LPG cylinders at market rate from October 1. If you have a domestic LPG connection and are unsure whether your Aadhaar biometric authentication has been completed, it is worth checking before booking your next cylinder.

Here's everything you need to know about LPG-Aadhaar authentication:

Who needs to complete Aadhaar biometric authentication?

Domestic LPG consumers who have not yet completed the Aadhaar authentication and want to continue booking refills at the regulated retail selling price with the applicable subsidy will need to complete the process.

If you have already completed BAA, no further action is required.

How can you check whether your authentication is already done?

There is no single universal BAA status page for all LPG consumers. The practical first step is to check the LPG account through the official digital channel of your oil marketing company.

Indane customers can use the IndianOil ONE app, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL, while HP Gas customers can use HP PAY. Check the LPG account, KYC or Aadhaar-related information available there.

If the app does not clearly show whether biometric authentication has been completed, contact your LPG distributor and ask them to verify the status against your consumer record. Do not assume that authentication is pending simply because you cannot find a clearly marked status on the app.

There are three ways to complete LPG-Aadhaar biometric authentication:

During cylinder delivery: You can ask the delivery person to complete the biometric authentication when your next LPG refill is delivered. The delivery personnel can use the OMC's mobile application for the process.

You can ask the delivery person to complete the biometric authentication when your next LPG refill is delivered. The delivery personnel can use the OMC's mobile application for the process. At the LPG distributor: You can visit your LPG distributor's showroom and complete the biometric authentication there.

You can visit your LPG distributor's showroom and complete the biometric authentication there. Through the official OMC app: Consumers can complete the process themselves through the official mobile app of their LPG company.

What happens if you don't complete it before October 1?

Missing the deadline does not mean that you will be left without LPG. The government has specifically said consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete BAA can still receive LPG. However, they will have to register their choice through their OMC's digital channels, which can include the consumer website, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot or IVRS.

Under this option, LPG will be supplied at the applicable market price, without the subsidy, in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders, subject to availability.

For consumers who want to continue receiving refills at the regulated retail selling price with the applicable subsidy, completing BAA will be necessary.

Can you still get a cylinder without Aadhaar biometric authentication?

Yes. As per central government's notification, biometric authentication is linked to access to the regulated subsidised price and does not entail a blanket ban on receiving LPG.

Why the need for biometric authentication?

The authentication requirement is intended to ensure that the subsidy reaches eligible consumers and to identify duplicate or ineligible connections.

The government said the implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was around Rs 210 in September 2026. It had reached around Rs 721 per cylinder in June. Therefore, for a consumer who is eligible for the applicable subsidy, failure to complete BAA can mean having to pay the applicable market price instead of accessing the regulated subsidised price.

The government has said the authentication process is intended to make subsidy delivery more targeted and prevent subsidised domestic cylinders from being diverted for commercial or industrial use.

What if you completed authentication earlier?

You do not need to repeat it. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has said consumers whose BAA has already been completed can continue booking their refills as before.

What should LPG consumers do now?

If you are unsure about your status, identify your LPG provider and check your account through its official app. If the status is unclear, ask your distributor to verify your consumer record.

If authentication is pending, complete it through the app, at the distributor's showroom or during your next cylinder delivery.

The government has advised consumers who have not completed BAA to do so before October 1. For LPG-related assistance, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has listed the toll-free helpline 1800-2333-555.