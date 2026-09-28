4 Dead, 3 Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Blast Collapses House In UP

At least four persons including a three-year-old boy died, while three others sustained injuries, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded, causing a two-storey building to collapse in Malwan town in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday evening, police said.

Among the injured, two are out of danger, while another has suffered around 90 per cent burns and is in critical condition.

The blast occurred around 5 pm when meals were being prepared at the residence of Suresh Gupta alias Chunnar, a fruit and vegetable vendor, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI.

The explosion brought down the two-storey building, trapping family members under debris and affecting several nearby houses, the SP said.

Seven people were pulled out from the debris and taken to hospital, he said. Subsequently, four persons -- a three-year-old, an 18-year-old and two teenagers, all males -- succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Their identities are yet to be established, the SP said.

Police, fire brigade personnel and local residents joined the rescue operation. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

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