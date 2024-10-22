5 Killed In Cylinder Blast In UP: Cops

There were 18-19 people in the house when the incident occured. (Representational)

At least five people were killed in a cylinder blast that occurred in a house in Ashapuri Colony of Sikandrabad on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Chandra Prakash Singh said, "A cylinder blast occurred at a house in Ashapuri colony between 8:30-9 pm. There were 18-19 people in the house, eight people were rescued from here whose condition were very critical. The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed the death of five people, three people are still injured, out of which one is in serious condition but his treatment is underway."

"Fire brigade team, police department team, municipal corporation team, medical team, NDRF team are at the spot," Mr Singh said.

The District Magistrate said that taking cognizance of the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "instructed us to immediately reach the spot and carry out relief and rescue work... The reasons for the blast will be investigated."

Further details are awaited.

