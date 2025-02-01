Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Catches Fire In Ghaziabad, Triggers Massive Blasts

Loud blasts were heard till around two to three kilometres away after a truck carrying gas cylinders caught fire in Ghaziabad early Saturday morning.

In the fire reported at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district, no casualties or injuries have been reported yet. However, one house and one warehouse sustained damage.

Concerned residents came out of their houses after the blast sounds caused an alarm in the area.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials are on the spot, but as the cylinders continue to explode, the fire brigade personnel are not able to reach the truck. "The sound of the cylinder blast can be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity," Kumar said.

Police said over 100 cylinders might have been on the truck. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

