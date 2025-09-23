Love For Animals Brought Bhopal Couple Together, Then Led Them To Divorce

Stories and photos of their pets in their chats and a love for animals in their hearts cemented this Bhopal couple's bond. Nine months into their marriage, it is the lack of compatibility among their pets that has pushed them to seek a divorce.

The husband, an IT professional working from home, and his wife, originally from Uttar Pradesh and employed in Bhopal, had bonded over their shared love for animals. Their friendship blossomed as they bonded over their love for animals. Soon, they married each other.

A short period into living together, the wife said her husband's dog harassed and even attacked her cat repeatedly. The husband said he had made it clear before marriage that the woman would not able to keep her pets after moving in with him. She still brought her cats from her parents' home, he claimed.

The man also claimed that the cat would hover over their fish tank, creating a tense atmosphere in the house.

While the man stood firm about keeping his dog, the woman refused to part with her cat. Family counseling sessions and repeated efforts by relatives to aid reconciliation failed to bridge the gap. They then filed for divorce.

Family counselor Shail Awasthi said the issue is not just about a dog or a cat, but of increasing isolation among families. "People seek companionship in pets, sometimes placing them above human relationships. When both partners refuse to adjust, marriages like these collapse. It reflects a growing trend of people taking relationships lightly, believing that pets can substitute for human bonds," he explained.