Love, Drugs, Pak Link: How Punjab Woman Got Involved In Rajasthan Blast Plot

A family-linked connection with cross-border smugglers allegedly became the entry point into a Pakistan-based criminal network for Mahakdeep Kaur, a Class 12 graduate from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, before she allegedly climbed ranks to execute a railway station blast in Rajasthan on November 3.

Police allege that Mahakdeep, a resident of Dostpur village, acted on the instructions of a Pakistan-based handler identified as 'Shah'. She had direct communication with him and subsequently involved Devinder Singh, a resident of Chaur Kalan village, in the alleged operation.

Police suspect that the duo was promised Rs 1 lakh to carry out the assignment. Their alleged role included travelling to Rajasthan, coordinating with the handler and planting an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railway track.

The two were detained by Rajasthan Police from the Kalanaur area of Gurdaspur district. Two pistols were also reportedly recovered from their possession.

READ | 2 With Pakistan Links Arrested In Punjab For Rajasthan Train Track Blast

How Mahakdeep Entered Pakistan-Based Network

Investigators believe Mahakdeep's introduction to the cross-border criminal network was facilitated by people within her family and matrimonial circle.

Her former husband, Karan Deep Singh, a resident of Baupur village, and her cousin were reportedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and allegedly received drug consignments through cross-border channels.

Police suspect that through these connections, Mahakdeep became acquainted with Shah and gradually started working directly for him in return for money.

The probe is also looking into possible links with illegal arms smuggling, as the same network is suspected of facilitating the movement of weapons and narcotics.

Mahakdeep's former husband was arrested in a drug-related case around a year ago, in which narcotics and weapons were reportedly recovered. Her brother is also lodged in jail in connection with a drug case.

Relationship With Devinder Singh

Another important dimension of the investigation is Mahakdeep's association with Devinder Singh.

According to Devinder's family, he had come into contact with Mahakdeep around three months before the arrests, and the two had developed a relationship. His mother, Baljit Kaur, and aunt, Sukhwinder Kaur, alleged that Mahakdeep drew him into the relationship by promising marriage and subsequently involved him in activities that the family claims were criminal.

Police suspect that Mahakdeep acted as the link between the Pakistan-based handler and the local operative, while Devinder accompanied her during the Rajasthan trips and allegedly assisted in carrying out the assignment.

The precise division of responsibilities between the two, including who handled the explosives and who played what role in planting the IED, remains under investigation.

3 Rajasthan Visits Before Blast

Mahakdeep and Devinder's three trips to Rajasthan have emerged as a crucial part of the investigation.

According to a senior police official associated with the probe, the pair first travelled to Rajasthan on October 3-4. On Shah's instructions, they reached the Sriganganagar area, where the Pakistan-based handler provided them with explosives. They reportedly planted a device near a railway track, but it failed to detonate.

The two returned to Rajasthan on October 12. Investigators are examining their activities during this visit and their communication with Shah.

Their third visit took place after October 30. According to investigators, the duo again reached Rajasthan and stayed at the same hotel. They allegedly obtained a motorcycle from the hotel owner before planting the IED on the railway track. This time, the explosive device detonated.

The investigators are now examining the source of the explosives, the communication between the accused and Shah, and the possible involvement of other members of the cross-border network.

Unusual Movements Before And After Blast

Mahakdeep's mother, Sarabjit Kaur, told reporters that her daughter had become increasingly distant from the family and did not listen to them. She said Mahakdeep had married against the family's wishes but divorced her husband within two years.

Her mother alleged that Mahakdeep had developed a bad circle and that the family had limited interaction with her because she refused to follow their advice.

Sarabjit Kaur further claimed that Mahakdeep left home two days before the blast, telling the family that she was going to meet a friend. She allegedly returned four to five days after the explosion and mostly remained inside her room, frequently talking to someone over the phone.

Her father, Tarlok Singh, also spoke about the family's concerns regarding her behaviour.

Devinder's family, meanwhile, claimed that he left home two days before the blast, telling them that he was going to Delhi. He reportedly returned three days after the explosion.

His mother and aunt further alleged that after Mahakdeep was detained by police, she called Devinder and asked him to come outside, reportedly offering him Rs 1 lakh. They claimed that he was subsequently caught by the police.

Ex-Husband, Illegal Weapons, Cross-Border Links

Mahakdeep's former husband, Karan Deep Singh, has reportedly been lodged in jail for around a year following his arrest in a drug-related case involving the recovery of narcotics and weapons. Investigators suspect his links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Her cousin was also reportedly in contact with the Pakistan-based handler, while her brother is lodged in jail in a separate drug case.

Police are examining whether the cross-border network had connections with both narcotics and illegal arms trafficking and whether these existing channels were subsequently used to recruit local operatives for other criminal assignments.

How Mahakdeep Was Arrested

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police (ATS) Dinesh MN said Rajasthan ATS contacted Punjab Special DGP (Counter Intelligence) Amit Prashad after developing leads about the suspects.

Investigators learnt that their location fell within the jurisdiction of Kalanour police station in Gurdaspur district, following which Gurdaspur SSP Aditya was contacted.

Confirming the operation to NDTV, SSP Aditya said he received inputs from the Counter Intelligence wing, after which Punjab Police and Rajasthan ATS jointly conducted the operation to apprehend the accused from Gurdaspur.

The investigation is now focused on establishing the precise roles of Mahakdeep and Devinder in the blast, verifying the alleged financial inducement, tracing the explosives and illegal weapons, and identifying other members of the Pakistan-based network.

Investigators are also trying to establish how Shah allegedly used existing smuggling connections and local relationships to recruit individuals for carrying out criminal activities in India.

Security agencies are also examining if this is a new trend by Pakistani handlers of women being trapped by a show of romantic interest and also by luring them with money to execute tasks

Earlier, the Rajasthan ATS had arrested one Babita from Gangapur city, where the methods were similar.

(With inputs from Avtar Singh from Gurdaspur)