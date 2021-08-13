Lookout Notice Against Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh In Extortion Case

This was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named. (File)

A lookout notice has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case, said Mumbai Police on Friday.

"A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh," Thane Police Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh told ANI.

On July 23, a case of alleged extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at a police station in Thane. This was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.