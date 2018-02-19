'Looking Forward' To Justin Trudeau's Visit, Tweets Amarinder Singh

In a tweet, Amarinder Singh said, "Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I'm hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries".
Mr Trudeau had arrived in India on Saturday evening on a week-long visit. He is accompanied by his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children -- Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau - besides prominent members of his cabinet.
The 46-year-old Prime Minister, who is currently in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat, will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs. Sikhs account for less than 1.5 per cent of Canada's population.
His bilateral meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for February 23, during which the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defense, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change, energy and education.
PM Modi had accompanied Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their visits to his home state.