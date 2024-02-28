London-Based Gangster Claims Responsibility For Killing INLD Leader

Haryana police have handed over the investigation to CBI.

A gangster based in the United Kingdom Kapil Sangwan on Wednesday claimed responsibility for murdering the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathi.

The gangster took to social media and said that he was the one who got Nafe Singh killed. He further added that the leader had a close friendship with gangster Manjeet Mahal.

Kapil alleged that Nafe Singh used to work with Manjeet Mahal's brother Sanjay in capturing properties. "He supported Mahal in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends," he added.

He further threatened, "This will be the outcome for anyone who joins hands with my enemy. If anybody supports my enemies, I will support their enemies and all the 50 bullets will wait to take away that person's life."

The gangster pointed out that the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Nafe Singh captured and killed while in power, adding to which he said, "No one could raise their voice because of his power."

Lashing out at the police for being inactive, he said, "If the police had been so active in the murder of my brother-in-law and my friends, I would not have needed to do this."

Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the accused involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee will not be spared at any cost and the strictest action will be taken in this regard.

Haryana police have handed over the investigation into the murder of Haryana INLD chief to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhajjar Dr Arpit Jain also said that strict action will be taken against the culprits, adding that persons on whom the police have suspicion are being questioned.

Notably, Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar.

