Gangster's Nephew Shot Dead In Delhi, London-Based Don Link Emerges

A 30-year-old man named Deepak, the nephew of notorious Delhi gangster Manjit Mahal, was shot dead while on a morning walk in the Bawana area of Delhi. The incident took place between 7 and 8 AM in Nagal Thakran village. According to Delhi Police sources, the murder is suspected to be the handiwork of the Kapil Sangwan gang, led by gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu, who is currently based in London.

Two attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on Deepak, firing multiple rounds. Deepak died on the spot, and his daughter, who was accompanying him, sustained a gunshot injury to her hand. She is currently out of danger. Deepak's parents, who were also walking behind him, reported that the attackers even issued death threats to them.

Preliminary investigation reveals that after the initial firing, the shooters returned to the spot and shot Deepak again before fleeing. Deepak reportedly suffered 7-8 bullet wounds, though the exact number will be confirmed after the post-mortem.

Police sources confirm that Deepak had no criminal background, despite being related to gangster Manjit Mahal. Locals and villagers told NDTV that Deepak was a simple, well-behaved man with no involvement in crime.

CCTV footage shows the two attackers on a bike around 6:12 AM, shortly after Deepak left his house for his walk. According to residents, the attackers had been conducting reconnaissance in the area for the past 3-4 days.

Family members suspect the murder may be linked to Deepak's mother visiting Manjit Mahal's home last month during a family wedding and mourning ceremony. Deepak is survived by his wife and two children, aged 8 and 11. His family has not yet informed his wife of his death.

Police have identified one of the attackers and are continuing their investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage. They say the motive will only become clear once the accused are arrested. Notably, the long-standing rivalry between Manjit Mahal and Nandu has claimed multiple lives over the years, including the killing of a BJP leader allegedly by Nandu's gang two years ago. A Red Corner Notice has been issued against Nandu, but he remains missing.