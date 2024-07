A 32-year-old man was shot dead at a Delhi hospital on Sunday.

The incident was reported from the third floor of the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the city at 4 pm.

Riyazuddin, who complained of a stomach ache, was admitted to the hospital on June 23.

It is not clear what was the provocation behind the attack.

Disturbing pictures from the scene showed the man in a pool of blood in his hospital bed with a pink blanket covering him waist down.

More details awaited.