"Don't Play Victim Card": London-Based Gangster Says He Gave Hit Order On Delhi Property Dealer

A gangster living in London has taken responsibility for the killing of a 52-year-old property dealer in Delhi. Rajkumar Dalal was driving his Toyota Fortuner when two cars approached from the side and opened fire at outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar (East) on Friday.

The police's suspicion of a gang war behind the killing came true when the London-based gangster, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, in a post on Facebook said he gave the hit order on the property dealer because he was doing the bidding of Manjeet Mahal, a Delhi-based gangster.

"I got the murder done. He used to occupy a plot for my enemy Manjeet Mahal. When out on parole, I met Manjeet Mahal and told him that whoever supports him would become my enemy," Nandu said in the post written in Hindi.

"Don't play this victim card. You started it. I am going to finish it," Nandu said.

Nandu, who is hiding in London, faces an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN). Interpol issues an RCN at the request of a member country to seek the location and arrest of wanted people globally.

A police officer said the case is likely to be transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch.

The killers fired some 15 rounds at the property dealer. It is suspected they scanned the area and observed the target before striking.

Rajkumar Dalal was going from Paschim Vihar to his gym in Punjabi Bagh when the attack happened.

"We are checking CCTV camera footage from the crime scene to identify the attackers. A case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to crack the case," a police officer said.

The property dealer is survived by his wife Sujata, and their son, who is a doctor. Police sources said Rajkumar Dalal's family were not aware of any enmity that he may have had.