"From Today Onwards...": Speaker Warns Of Action If MPs Protest In Well

The Lok Sabha Speaker repeatedly asked the protesting members to go back to their seats.

Amid sloganeering by Congress over different issues in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla today warned that he will be forced to take action against members protesting in the Well of the House.

With the Speaker taking up the Question Hour, more than 20 members from the Congress trooped into the Well and began shouting slogans against the central government. Members from the National Conference party also joined in.

Mr Birla repeatedly asked them to go back to their seats as the questions were about farmers' issues.

However, Congress members demanded discussions on various other issues, including the withdrawal of SPG security cover of party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

As the protests continued, Mr Birla warned that action would be taken against members.

"There might have been precedents of protesting in the Well. From today onwards, no (member) will protest in the Well. If not, I will be forced to take action," he said.

Amid the din, various questions and supplementaries related to farmers' issues were taken up.

The Speaker also said that he would give a chance for protesting members to ask supplementaries if they go back to their respective seats.

However, the members continued with their protests.

