Lok Sabha Speaker Recognises Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition today, a day after the Congress communicated its decision to name him for the position to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In a notification issued today, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Indian National Congress, had officially been recognised as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha with effect from June 9.

The Congress MP from Rai Bareli in Uttar Pradesh has been recognised as the leader of opposition under Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977.

Rahul Gandhi, who earlier in the day joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in escorting the newly-elected Birla to the speaker's chair, thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his appointment to the role.

"I thank Congress president @kharge ji, and all the Congress leaders and 'babbar sher' karyakartas from across the country for their overwhelming support and warm wishes. Together, we will raise the voice of every Indian in Parliament, protect our Constitution, and hold the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government accountable for their actions," Rahul Gandhi said.



