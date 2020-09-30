Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Father Dies At 92

Shreekrishna Birla was ill for the last few days, said officials.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla died on Tuesday. He was 92.

His funeral will take place at Kishorapur Muktidham today.

BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule condoled Shrikrishna Birla's death.

"I am deeply pained to know about the demise of respected Shri Shrikrishna Birla Ji, father of LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. My condolences to Shri Om Birla Ji and his family. Om Shanti," Mr Roy wrote on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shrikrishna Birla - Father of Lok Sabha Speaker Hon. Om Birla Ji. May he rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the Birla Family. Heartfelt Condolences," Ms Sule tweeted.