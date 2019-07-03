Will Give First-Time Woman Lawmakers Chance To Speak: Om Birla

Om Birla allowed several new woman lawmakers to speak, drawing praise from them.

Speaker Om Birla today said he wants all first-time woman members of the Lok Sabha to have a chance to speak in the House during the ongoing session.

He made these remarks during the Zero Hour when several members were seen raising their hands to seek an opportunity to speak.

Mr Birla said he will give an opportunity to everyone but wanted first-time woman lawmakers to get a chance and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also share his wish.

While PM Modi was not in the House, Ms Gandhi was present.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal noted that 78 women, highest-ever, have been elected to Lok Sabha and 46 of them were first-timers.

Mr Birla later allowed several new woman lawmakers to speak, drawing praise from them.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability