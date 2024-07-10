Om Birla To Lead Indian Parliamentary Delegation To BRICS Forum In Russia

A joint statement will be passed at the conclusion of the summit. (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) to the two-day 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum meeting which begins in Russia's St Petersburg on Thursday.

The forum is being held with the theme of 'Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security'.

The Indian delegation also includes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Shambhu Sharan Patel, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Modi, among other officials.

"Leading an IPD to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Looking forward to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with BRICS and the invitee countries. Eager to meet and connect with the vibrant Indian Diaspora during this visit," Om Birla posted on X.

Leading an IPD to 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Looking forward to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation with BRICS and the invitee countries. Eager to meet and connect with the vibrant Indian Diaspora during this visit. — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 10, 2024

The Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Parliament Speakers of other countries at the sidelines of the event. He will also present India's stance on relevant issues and meet Indian expatriates in Moscow.

Om Birla will present his views on two sub-topics during the plenary session- 'BRICS Parliamentary Dimension- Possibilities of Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation' and 'Role of Parliaments in Overcoming Threats Related to Fragmentation of the Multilateral Trading System and the Consequences of Global Crises'.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will also address the forum on two sub-topics during the plenary session - 'Role of Parliaments in Increasing the Efficiency of the System of International Relations and Ensuring Its Democratisation' and 'Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation in Humanitarian and Cultural Fields'.

A joint statement will be passed at the conclusion of the summit.

Apart from the BRICS countries, which include four new members (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates) since January, Speakers and Parliament Members from the other invited countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan with the Chairperson of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Tulia Aksen will participate in the meetings of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)