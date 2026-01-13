India Launches Website, Theme Logo For BRICS Presidency 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday launched the website, theme, and logo for BRICS 2026, scheduled to take place under India's chairship.

Union Ministers of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Kirti Vardhan Singh were present on the occasion.

BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global and regional significance, as well as issues of global political and economic governance.

The BRICS logo for India's chairship blends tradition with modernity. The petals radiate the vibrant colours of all BRICS member countries, highlighting their collective strength and unity. At the centre, the "Namaste" gesture showcases India's spirit of warmth, respect, and harmonious collaboration.

"Complementing this visual identity are the three core pillars of BRICS-Political & Security cooperation, Economic & Financial partnership, and People-to-People exchanges-all subtly represented through the logo's message of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared growth. Together, the design reflects the broader BRICS vision of cooperation, sustainable development, and global harmony," an official statement said.

The website aims to provide a platform to receive updates regarding BRICS initiatives and events that will be held under India's Presidency.

The theme of India's BRICS chairship is 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.' "India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister at the 2025 Rio Summit," the statement said.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006. The inaugural BRIC Summit was convened in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009. It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in 2010.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE became full members of BRICS from January 2024 and Indonesia in January 2025. Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam joined BRICS as Partner Countries in 2025.

Speaking at the launch of the BRICS India 2026 website, logo and theme on Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar said that India is approaching its BRICS chairship with a humanity and a people-centric approach, which will seek to bring together the collective potential of member countries for greater global welfare.

He noted that BRICS, over the years, has expanded its agenda and membership, responding to changing global realities while remaining focused on people-centric development, fostering dialogue, and promoting practical cooperation.

Extending Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Magh Bihu and Pongal greetings, the EAM said: "Just as these festivals symbolise hope, renewal, and goodwill, India's BRICS chairship will seek to bring together the collective potential of BRICS countries for greater global welfare. When India prepares to assume the BRICS chairship in 2026, we do so at an important moment in the grouping's journey."

In 2026, he said that BRICS will complete 20 years since its inception, during which it has steadily evolved into a "significant platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing economies".

"The current global environment presents complex and interconnected challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, complicated economic landscapes, climate-related risks, technological changes, and persistent development gaps continuing to affect countries across regions," he added.

Highlighting India's approach for its BRICS chairship, EAM Jaishankar said, "In this context, BRICS remains an important forum that encourages dialogue and cooperation and practical responses taking into account national priorities at different stages of development. India approaches its chairship with a humanity-first and a people-centric approach inspired by the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He stated that India's chairship theme 'Building Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability' showcases India's belief that cooperation among BRICS members can help address shared challenges in a balanced and inclusive manner.

He mentioned that the theme demonstrates the importance of strengthening capacities, promoting innovation, and ensuring sustainable development for the greater good of all.

He announced that the four broad priorities of India's chairship -- Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability -- provide a coherent and balanced framework across the three foundational pillars, which are political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

